Mary (Barilovits) Szulborski, 95, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 while under the care of Manor Care, Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of the late Walter J. Szulborski, whom she shared 57 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2003. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Geosits) Barilovits. She worked for the Bethlehem Steel during the war as a Shell Inspector and later at Liberty High School in the cafeteria for 10 years and also, Josette Manufacturing. Mary was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, Bethlehem. Mary's family would like to thank Manor Care, especially the 3rd floor building staff, who all played such an important part in their Mother's comfort, care and well being. All your efforts are appreciated.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Richard Szulborski of Bethlehem and Thomas Szulborski and his wife Deborah of Lower Saucon Township; siblings Theresa Thoder of Fountain Hill, Ann Killo of Bethlehem and Hilda Hitcho and her husband George of Bethlehem; 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Mary was preceded in death by her infant sister Helen.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Mary's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.