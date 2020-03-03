Morning Call Obituaries
|
Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. Sixth St.
Emmaus, PA
Mary T. Baldwin

Mary T. Baldwin, 69, of S. Whitehall Twp., formerly of New Jersey, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, in her home. She and her husband, Raymond J., celebrated their 46th anniversary. Born in Cork Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Margaret (Atkins) Toben. A Cum Laude graduate of the College of Mt. St. Vincent, throughout her professional career, Mary was employed as a teacher in New York and New Jersey as well as an administrative assistant at AT&T.

Survivors: husband; daughters, Margaret and husband, Richard Keegan II, Elizabeth and husband, Alexander Fulop; grandchildren, Breslyn, Brielle, Brianna, Paige, Darius.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 AM Wednesday in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. Sixth St. Emmaus. Visitation will be 7 - 8:30 PM Tuesday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown.

Contributions: Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St. Allentown 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020
