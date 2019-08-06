Home

First Baptist Church
3235 Linden St
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
3235 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
3235 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
Mary T. Pierce Obituary
Mary Theresa Pierce, 89, of Hellertown, passed away August 3, 2019. She was the widow of James Pierce. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Wolf) Roebuck. She was a clerk, first for Brown's Cleaners, and then Spring Hill Cleaners, for a total of 33 years. Mary then went to work in the concession stands for Sodexho at Stabler Arena for 3 years before retiring. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Bethlehem. After retiring, she volunteered at the Hellertown Historical Society. She enjoyed movies, reading, and plays, prompting her to be a volunteer at the PA Playhouse for 25 years.

Surviving are children: David, and his wife, Lauri, of Bath; and Susan; of Verona; a brother, John, of Bethlehem; nieces & nephews; and a close friend Elaine Espeland. She was pre-deceased by brothers: Robert and his wife Theresa; and Frank and his wife Patricia.

All are invited to gather at 10 AM on Friday at the First Baptist Church, 3235 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017 and a service will be held at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the first Baptist Church. Please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019
