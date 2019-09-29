|
Mary Theresa Ward Richmond 85, Of Allentown, formerly of Lehighton passed away peacefully Saturday September 28th at her home with her beloved family at her side. Mary was the wife of Arthur Richmond for 62 years after their devoted love blossomed from their morning carpools to their work from Lehighton to Allentown during the mid 1950's. Mary was the daughter of the late Theresa Maxwell Ward Nonnemacher, and the late Joseph D. Ward, and the late Howard Nonnemacher.
Mary was a 1952 graduate of Lehighton Area High School before graduating from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. After graduation she worked as a Registered Nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital, and operating room nurse at Lehigh Valley Hospital, and a nurse at Kutztown University, where she would later return as a college student at sixty-seven years of age.
A devout catholic, Mary was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown for many years.
Mary was an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge and love for education. In addition, she loved to maintain the longtime family retreat in Promised Land State Park built by her maternal aunt and uncle in 1949. Mary's family retreat continues to provide comfort and relaxation to five generations of her family.
The matriarch of the Richmond family, she was known for her calm demeanor, soothing voice, and comforting presence. All who entered the Richmond home were greeted with the sincerity of Mary's eyes and the kindness in her smile. Mary's most enduring legacy is her family. The mother of five, grandmother of eleven, and great grandmother of three, her character shone brightest in her love of her husband, sisters, nieces, nephews, children, and grandchildren. Of all the good fortune she bestowed upon her family, her greatest gifts were the time she spent with those she loved and how involved she was in their lives until her final moments. Her attendance at family parties, special occasions, graduations, and weddings gave her great joy. With calm and grace, her simple presence gave all family events she attended a more joyous environment. All who knew her will attest that her life inspired compassion, empathy, and love. For many, the profound impact her life had on others made her known as, "Mother Mary."
Mary is predeceased by her mother and fathers, Sister; the late Grace Ward Gallagher, Brother; the late William Ward, and brother in law; the late Carmen Martucci.
Surviving with her husband are her sisters; Kathryn Ward Martucci of Whitehall, Joanne Ward Kratzer and husband Joseph of Whitehall, Jean Nonnemacher Wade and her husband Larry of Maricopa, AZ, brother in law; James Gallagher of Allentown. Her Children; David Richmond and his wife Tammy of Emmaus, Mary Elizabeth "DeeDee" Yaich and her husband Rick of Salisbury Township, Daniel Richmond and wife Adrea of Pen Argyl, Lori Reppert and her husband Scott of Allentown, Kristin Schlotter and her husband Jared of Nazareth. Her grandchildren; Sandi Yaich of Center Valley, Sean Richmond and his wife Krista of Stroudsburg, Megan Payne and her husband Jeremy of Corning, NY, Patrick Richmond of Philadelphia, Jocelyn Yaich of Whitehall, Killian Reppert of Philadelphia, Sarah Richmond of Pen Argyl, Malori Reppert of Allentown, Andrew Richmond of Pen Argyl, Gavin Schlotter and Teagan Schlotter both of Nazareth. Her great grandchildren Elenna and Capri Richmond, and Bryson Payne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 Turner St. Allentown, Pa. 18104. A calling hour will be from 10:00-11:00 am in the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the c/o the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019