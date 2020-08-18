Mary T. "Mitzi" Stampf, 90, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at Alexandria Manor, Nazareth with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Frank L. Stampf, who passed on April 30, 1999. Born November 18, 1929 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Alois and Theresa (Kiss) Deutsch. Mitzi worked as a button sewing machine operator at Pioneer Sportswear for many years. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Church and the Altar & Rosary Society. Mitzi was very proud of her Austrian heritage. Survivors: son, Frank Stampf, III and wife, Kathy; daughter, Rita Pulcini and husband, Ron; grandchildren, Marc Pulcini and wife, Dianna, Matthew Pulcini and wife, Daniela, Marissa Kokinda and husband, David, Jenna Leanch and husband, Rob, and Tara Sakasitz and husband, Christopher; great grandchildren, Avery and Emilia; sisters, Paula Gogel, Theresa Schwartz, and Hilda Bankos; sister-in-law, Mitzi Yandrisevits; companion, John Flegler; and many favorite nieces and nephews. Arrangements were under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Mitzi.