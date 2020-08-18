1/1
Mary T. Stampf
1929 - 2020
Mary T. "Mitzi" Stampf, 90, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at Alexandria Manor, Nazareth with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Frank L. Stampf, who passed on April 30, 1999. Born November 18, 1929 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Alois and Theresa (Kiss) Deutsch. Mitzi worked as a button sewing machine operator at Pioneer Sportswear for many years. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Church and the Altar & Rosary Society. Mitzi was very proud of her Austrian heritage. Survivors: son, Frank Stampf, III and wife, Kathy; daughter, Rita Pulcini and husband, Ron; grandchildren, Marc Pulcini and wife, Dianna, Matthew Pulcini and wife, Daniela, Marissa Kokinda and husband, David, Jenna Leanch and husband, Rob, and Tara Sakasitz and husband, Christopher; great grandchildren, Avery and Emilia; sisters, Paula Gogel, Theresa Schwartz, and Hilda Bankos; sister-in-law, Mitzi Yandrisevits; companion, John Flegler; and many favorite nieces and nephews. Arrangements were under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Mitzi.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Family Church
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
I's like to extend my deepest sympathies to the entire Stampf family. I knew her as Mitze as a young boy. She was very devout to her family and I know she will be missed.

May she RIP.
John Schwartz
Friend
August 18, 2020
Rita and Frank, to your entire extended families.. my sympathies. Your Mom was one of the nicest moms in town...Every time I would see her it was an uplifting experience and conversation. I am saddened to hear of her passing.. God bless all of you.
Frank Scattene
Friend
August 16, 2020
So sorry Paula for the loss of your sister.Our condolences to you and your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dave & Donna Moser
Friend
August 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I met Mary through my Mother-In-Law, Agnes Shive. Mary was a happy, outgoing lady. Would say "Hi" to everyone. She will be missed.
Sincerely,
Jill Shive
Jill Carol Shive
August 15, 2020
Rita and Frank, so sorry to hear about your moms passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Kevin and Rose McKelvey
August 15, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Mitzi’s family. While our hearts are heavy with her passing may we all be at peace with all the wonderful memories we have of her through the years. She is now with her husband and the family now has two angels watching over them.
Donna & Randy Bok
Friend
August 15, 2020
Dear Stampf family,

We are so sorry for your loss.

Mitzi always brought a smile to my face at our family gatherings as I was growing up. I will always remember the day I earned the nickname "Sunshine" with her.

With love,

Eddie "Sunshine" Schwartz and Family
Great Nephew
Eddie Schwartz
Family
August 14, 2020
Mary was a wonderful person.
Extending our sincerest condolences to all of the family.
Diana & David Yost
Acquaintance
August 14, 2020
Rita & Ron and family, we are so sorry for the loss of your mom. May her soul rest in peace.
Adam and Kim Piergallini
Friend
August 14, 2020
Phil and I are so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. Thinking of you and your entire family
Colleen Stofanak
August 14, 2020
To Rita and family we are sorry for your loss
Robin and Scott Manini
Friend
August 13, 2020
Worked with Mitzi at Pioneer Sportswear for many years. She was so much fun to be around and always brought smiles to everyone's face. Rest in Peace Mitzi sending prayers! Maria
Maria Amerman
Friend
August 13, 2020
Dear Stampf family,
My dearest condolences to you. I remember your mother as a very good friend of my mother, Mitzi Kratzer and my grandmother Mary Hadl. They are meeting up again in heaven.
Mary Lou Fodera
Mary Lou Fodera
Friend
August 13, 2020
Absolutely a wonderful person whom I knew for many years
Mike Tarnok
Friend
August 13, 2020
Dear Rita, Frank & families,
So very sorry to hear about your mom's passing. My thoughts & prayers are with you at this sad time.
God bless her & the family,
Stephanie Young
Stephanie Young
Friend
August 13, 2020
Dear Rita & family. We are sorry to read of the passing of your mother. Please accept our deepest sympathy. May God be with you through this difficult time. Take care and God bless.

Bette & Barb (Werkheiser)
Bette Seveney
August 13, 2020
Dear Frank & Kathy, Family & Friends,
We are so sorry to hear about Mary's passing. May the peace of Christ be with you all.
Greg & Dianne Lauer
Friend
