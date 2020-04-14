|
Mary Theresa (Dex) Hartman, 89, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Allentown on February 1, 1931, Mary was the daughter of the late John F. and Theresa A. (Spanitz) Dex. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert S. "Ink" Hartman in 2015 after 65 years of marriage. Mary worked for many years as a seamstress at Palumbo Mfg. and later in food services at Prudential Ins. Co. In retirement, she enjoyed taking care of her loving grandchildren. She loved reading, baking and playing card games with them. Mary was an avid bingo player and a lover of German music, especially polkas. Mary will always be remembered for her famous kiffles and cookies she baked during holidays for family and friends. She loved watching The Game Show Network with her family, too. Mary was a member of Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown.
Survivors: Mary is survived by her daughter, Donna Hersch and her husband Michael, son, Thomas Hartman and his wife Susan and son-in-law, Michael Krzysica. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, along with sisters Lillian and Helen and brothers Richard and Edward. Mary was predeceased by her daughter Gloria Krzysica, a sister and three brothers.
Services: A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Allentown Ecumenical Food Bank, 245 N. Sixth St., Allentown 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020