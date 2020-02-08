Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. 6th St
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. 6th St
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Mary Urland, 99, of Emmaus, died February 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Center Valley. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Urland. Born in Frackville, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Hreshko) Uhryn. Mary was a homemaker for Lehigh County Homemaker for 15 years. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. Mary is survived by her daughter, Marcia wife of Joseph E. Trella, Jr. of Allentown; son, Robert S. Urland and wife Celie of Dawsonville, GA; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings, John, Harry, Annie, Helen, Michael, Olga, and Stephen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Visitation 10:15 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy School for Special Learning, 830 South Woodward St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 8, 2020
