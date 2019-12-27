|
|
Mary V. Kuncio, 93, formerly of Emmaus, died Dec. 24, 2019 in Devon House. She was the wife of the late John Kuncio, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Bednar) Lisi. Mary was a devoted homemaker and member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. Mary is survived by her sons, John Kuncio, Jr. of Allentown and Michael Kuncio and wife Judy of Orefield; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister, Delphine Lisi of Macungie, sister-in-law, Helen Bauman of Macungie. She was predeceased by a son, David Kuncio and a daughter, Mary Ann Frey. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019