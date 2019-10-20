|
"No unfinished business." These were the last words of advice Mary (Marion) Vesey Waldron wanted to share with her family before she died peacefully on October 18, 2019. Mary lived a full and completed life even near her final hours making sure all was in order. She was devoted to her family, faith, community, and friends.
She and her husband Francis E. celebrated 63 years of marriage in June. Together they created a wonderful life together raising seven children, embracing seven sons/daughters in-law and enjoying the successes and adventures of 17 grandchildren.
Born in Plainfield, NJ, Mary was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Coyne) Vesey who emigrated from County Roscommon, Ireland. Mary was a graduate of Plainfield High School and Muhlenberg Hospital School of Nursing (Plainfield).
After raising her family, Mary returned to nursing for a second time. She later volunteered for Jane Baker during her election campaign and then worked for the County of Lehigh when Jane served as County Executive.
Mary served as president of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Auxiliary and on the Board of Trustees of Lehigh Valley Health Network. She loved volunteering in the LVHN Cedar Crest gift shops and was proud of the funds raised to support various department chairmanships. She also served as treasurer of May Daze.
Her passions and hobbies included bridge, reading, crosswords, Scrabble and shopping which kept her mind and sense of style sharp. She savored the friendships developed between the eight women of the original "Bridge Club" from Ancient Oaks who played twice monthly for more than 20 years. She also enjoyed the many new friends she made while living at the Fairways and Country Meadows in Allentown.
Mary loved her Irish heritage and listening to Celtic music. She relished the trips she and Frank took to Ireland to visit relatives in counties Mayo and Roscommon.
One of the founding members of St. Thomas More Church, she was an original member of the parish's Women's Guild. Mary loved volunteering in the STM School cafeteria "Wednesday" group for many years. She was a strong advocate for Catholic Education supporting STM and Allentown Central Catholic High School.
Survivors: In addition to her husband, Mary (Marion) is survived by her seven children and their spouses: John (Jill) Waldron of Summerfield, NC; Anne (John) Fiore of Bethlehem; Nora (Steve) Gintowt of Carlsbad, CA; Peter (Terese) Waldron of Allentown; Maureen (Peter) Freda of Martinsville, NJ; James (Julianne) Waldron of Louisville, KY; and Margaret (Terry) Bollinger of Harrisburg. Also 17 grandchildren: Patrick, Christopher and Peter Waldron; Mark (Emily) and Maria Fiore; Phillip, Patricia and Catherine Gintowt; Madaline, Sophia and Andrew Waldron; Emily and Abby Freda; Brady and Riley Waldron; and Cecilia and Gabe Bollinger; As well as many Waldron, Vail, Gardner, and Foley nieces and nephews, and Irish relatives in Ireland and England.
She was predeceased by a daughter Mary Catherine, a granddaughter Melissa Freda, her parents, her sisters Betty (Tom) Foley and Peggy Vesey, and numerous in-laws and their spouses.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown 18103. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18102. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville.
Contributions: May be made in Mary's memory to: the Catholic Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania for the Francis & Mary Waldron Family Endowment Fund that supports a school citizenship & service award to a graduating senior as well as scholarships, and academic and extra-curricular programs at Allentown Central Catholic High School. Mail gifts to the Catholic Foundation of Eastern PA at P.O. Box 1430, Allentown, PA 18105.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2019