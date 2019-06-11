Mary Valkovec, 100, formerly of Moore Township, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 08, 2019, at Gracedale while surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John Valkovec, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1998. Born in Hradiste, Slovakia, on March 15, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Meri (Radavany) Ondrejovic. Mary was a homemaker and devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. A former girl scout leader, she was a member of the Moore Township PTA and Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church of Moorestown, where she served on the Ladies Aid and Altar Guild. Survivors: She is survived by daughters, Mary Penyack, of Moore Township, and Jeanie Vander Pyl and her husband, Ross, of Sandwich, Massachusetts; son, John P. Valkovec and his wife, Anita, of Moore Township; seven grandchildren, Papalinka, John, Bobic, Steven, Jonathan, Sarah, and Amy; nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her late husband, John, she was predeceased by her brother, Michael Ondrejovic, and sister, Sue Sosik. Services: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 696 Johnson Road, (Moorestown) Nazareth, PA 18064. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. in the church. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Mary to a . Published in Morning Call on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary