Mary W. Fehnel, 87, formerly of Emmaus, passed away July 4, 2020 at Heather Glen Senior Living, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Egan M. Fehnel. Born in Millerstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Florence (Lupole) Rainier. Mary graduated from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 and she worked at Allentown General Hospital for 10 years followed by office nursing for 30 years. She was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Congregation Church, Emmaus, and the Lehigh Valley Courturier Society for 30 years. Mary started a 4-H sewing club in Emmaus after retiring.
Survivors: Daughter, Shawna Weida and her husband, Bruce; Grandchildren, Torrin and Skylar Weida; Brothers, Robert, George, and Joseph Rainier; Sister, Ruth Long.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206.