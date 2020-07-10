1/1
Mary W. Fehnel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary W. Fehnel, 87, formerly of Emmaus, passed away July 4, 2020 at Heather Glen Senior Living, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Egan M. Fehnel. Born in Millerstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Florence (Lupole) Rainier. Mary graduated from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 and she worked at Allentown General Hospital for 10 years followed by office nursing for 30 years. She was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Congregation Church, Emmaus, and the Lehigh Valley Courturier Society for 30 years. Mary started a 4-H sewing club in Emmaus after retiring.

Survivors: Daughter, Shawna Weida and her husband, Bruce; Grandchildren, Torrin and Skylar Weida; Brothers, Robert, George, and Joseph Rainier; Sister, Ruth Long.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved