Mary Waters, 89, of Northampton, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Monday April 15, 2019. Mary was the wife of the late Gene N. Waters who passed in August 2018. Born in Philadelphia she was a daughter of the late Tehophil and Stephania (Urban) Parzych. Mary was a self employed seamstress for many years. She was formerly a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Allentown. Mary enjoyed gardening, and sewing. She and Gene loved to travel, cruising, New Zealand, and a few trips to Hawaii. Surviving are her daughters; Karen J. DalPezzo of Allentown, Kathleen A. Hallowell of Bethlehem, and Maureen G. wife of David Reese of Northampton. Her son Thomas S. (Kathy) of Whitehall. Mary has 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Gene, and her sister Helen Bergstresser. Funeral Services will be Thursday at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 10:00-11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
