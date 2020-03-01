|
Mary Yurconic, 95, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Mary was born June 23, 1924, to Paraska and Peter Supp. Mary built her work ethic and zest for life as part of a big family on her parents' farm in North Whitehall Township. It was also there that she met a handsome man who lived on a farm across the field.
She married Max Yurconic on Sept. 23, 1950. They worked side by side to bring up four children on their own farm in North Whitehall. They were married 52 years before Max died in 2003.
Mary – friends called her Reds because of her luxurious auburn hair ¬– worked in garment factories before becoming a full-time mom and then re-entered the workforce later in life.
She took great pride in her expansive lawn and flower beds. She made the best apple pies and halupkies.
Mary loved to drive and would take her friends everywhere. She would take her kids to Atlantic City to ride bicycles on the boardwalk and spend a day at the beach. When the casinos came, she enjoyed playing the slot machines.
Even in her senior years, Mary made visits to San Antonio, Indiana, Virginia and other places far and near.
Surviving are her children: Maxine Krapf and husband David of North Whitehall; Don Yurconic and wife Debbie (Grim) of Chesterton, Ind.; Karen Yurconic and husband Keith DeLong of San Antonio; and JoAnn Yurconic of Bath, who was Mary's primary caregiver and with whom she resided in recent years.
Carrying on Mary Yurconic's legacy will be granddaughter Lisa (Krapf) Hohenshilt and husband Daver and their daughter, Sierra; grandson Matthew Krapf and wife Christine (Biehl) and their sons, Damian and Brandon; and granddaughters Tatiana Yurconic and Katerina Yurconic.
Mary has one surviving sister, Helen Voice of Whitehall Township, and many extended relatives.
Services: Calling hours 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton, and calling hours 9:30-10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 1023 N. 5th St., Catasauqua. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday in the church.
Contributions to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020