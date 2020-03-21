|
|
Mary (Bigatel) Zatko, 91, of Allentown, passed away Friday. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph F. Zatko. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Anselmo and Juiseppina (Fulan) Bigatel. Mary retired as a proofreader for the Morning Call newspaper. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church.
Survivors: sons- Joseph Zatko of Whitehall, James Zatko of Kentucky, Thomas Zatko and wife Lisa of Washington state; grandchildren- Kimberlee, Jennifer, Maria and Paula; great grandchildren- Jacob and Kyle; loving sister Tish Mill of Florida. Mary was predeceased by a brother Angelo and a sister Sarah.
Due to the virus restrictions, Services will be Private for the family with no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date for friends and family. Arrangements are entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's memory to "Dream Catchers" c/o Cedarbrook Nursing Home Fountain Hill, 724 Delaware Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18015.
The family would also like to extend it's sincere gratitude to the kind and caring staff at Cedarbrook. A special thank you to nurse Lois.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 21, 2020