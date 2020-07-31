MaryAlice Roarty, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born in Bethlehem on April 25, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Call) Riccaboni. She was the wife of the late James P. Roarty.
MaryAlice was employed by the PA Dept. of Revenue Bethlehem District Office where she worked as an Administrative Assistant, retiring in 1992. She was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Michael Eder; daughters, Anita Flores and Kathleen Miller; and grandchildren, Danielle, Jessica, Alyson, Thomas, Lisa, Jenna, Ryan, John and Mary Kate. She was predeceased by a son, John Eder and brothers, John, Richard, Francis, Robert and Gerald.
All services will be held privately. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com
