Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maryann Bahner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryann Bahner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryann Bahner Obituary
Maryann "Grammy" Bahner, 75, passed away at 5am on Tuesday morning, Oct 22, 2019 in the care of St. Luke's. Born Nov 4, 1943 in bath to the late George A. and Catherine P. (Smith) Fritz. She was a 1961 graduate of the Northampton High School. Grammy lived her life with open arms, a giving heart and unwavering faith. Her family always came first, but above all her kind soul was able to leave a positive mark on everyone she knew.

She is survived by her husband f 57 years, Frederick Bahner, 3 children, 4 grand children, 1 great grandchild, 14 siblings, and a large extended family.

Family friends and others whose lives Grammy touched are invited to 4150 Little Gap Road, Palmerton, PA from 3-7:00PM Friday, Oct 25, 2019, to reminisce and celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Carbon County Animal Shelter, Nesquehoning, in her memory.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.