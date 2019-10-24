|
Maryann "Grammy" Bahner, 75, passed away at 5am on Tuesday morning, Oct 22, 2019 in the care of St. Luke's. Born Nov 4, 1943 in bath to the late George A. and Catherine P. (Smith) Fritz. She was a 1961 graduate of the Northampton High School. Grammy lived her life with open arms, a giving heart and unwavering faith. Her family always came first, but above all her kind soul was able to leave a positive mark on everyone she knew.
She is survived by her husband f 57 years, Frederick Bahner, 3 children, 4 grand children, 1 great grandchild, 14 siblings, and a large extended family.
Family friends and others whose lives Grammy touched are invited to 4150 Little Gap Road, Palmerton, PA from 3-7:00PM Friday, Oct 25, 2019, to reminisce and celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Carbon County Animal Shelter, Nesquehoning, in her memory.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 24, 2019