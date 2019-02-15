Maryann Devlin, 61, of Bethlehem, passed away on February 10, 2019. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Mae (Stiver) Devlin. She worked as a payroll administrator for Lehigh Heavy Forge. Maryann was proud of her Irish heritage. It was seen in her desire to bake for her family and friends, as well as in her desire to travel. Maryann was a big movie buff and enjoyed watching many types of TV shows. She found pleasure in doing crafts, decorating, and loved spending time with her girls. Survivors: Daughters Sherri Riccardi of Bensalem, Amanda Girgis and her husband Michael of Stewartsville, NJ, Aileen Lauer and her husband Robert of Las Vegas, NV, and Andrea Marusa of Columbia, SC; Grandchildren Allyson, Colin, Ethan, Owen and Olivia; Siblings Frank Devlin and his wife Carmel of Bethlehem, Anna Mae Devlin of Bethlehem, Raymond Devlin and his wife Carmel of Castle Rock, CO, Geradette Devlin of Max Meadows, VA, and John Devlin and his wife Coleen of Davidsonville, MD. Maryann was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Devlin. Services: Calling Hours will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM on Monday evening in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday at Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, 2443 Trenton Rd, Levittown, PA 19056, where friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Levittown. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary