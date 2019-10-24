|
MaryAnn E. Schneck (Prendergast), 79, Augusta, Georgia, went to be with Jesus on October 20, 2019. She grew up at 730 Gordon Street and graduated with the class of 1958 from Allentown High School. In 1959, she joined the Army where she met her husband, John Prendergast, and spent 59 years married until his passing in November 2018. She was a wonderful wife, mother of three, grandmother of seven, great grandmother of 10, a veteran, and a friend. She was a great woman of God and loved volunteering at church, helping with the homeless ministry. She was always happy and everyone loved her. Condolences may be sent to 231 Pinehurst Drive, Martinez, GA 30907.
