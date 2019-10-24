Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MaryAnn Schneck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryAnn E. Schneck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryAnn E. Schneck Obituary
MaryAnn E. Schneck (Prendergast), 79, Augusta, Georgia, went to be with Jesus on October 20, 2019. She grew up at 730 Gordon Street and graduated with the class of 1958 from Allentown High School. In 1959, she joined the Army where she met her husband, John Prendergast, and spent 59 years married until his passing in November 2018. She was a wonderful wife, mother of three, grandmother of seven, great grandmother of 10, a veteran, and a friend. She was a great woman of God and loved volunteering at church, helping with the homeless ministry. She was always happy and everyone loved her. Condolences may be sent to 231 Pinehurst Drive, Martinez, GA 30907.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.