MaryAnn H. Luperi, 89, formerly of West Wyoming, passed on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the St. Luke's University Hospital, Allentown.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Julia Drazba Motzki.
MaryAnn was a graduate of West Wyoming High School and prior to her retirement had worked as an aide Larc of Lehigh Valley and Volunteers of America in Allentown.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dino Luperi in 2017 and sisters Eleanor Ostroskie, Leona Kava, Dolores Tedesco, and a brother Leonard Motzki
Surviving are her niece Loretta and her husband William, Allentown and an aunt Helen Molosky of Florida, along with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Private funeral services will be held on Friday with interment in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave.,Exeter.
Donations, if desired, may be made to st.jude.org
