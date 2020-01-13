Morning Call Obituaries
|
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
417 E. 5th Street
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
417 E. 5th Street
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Holy Saviour Cemetery
Resources
MaryAnn Kospiah Obituary
MaryAnn (Valentin) Kospiah, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the loving wife of John Kospiah, with whom she shared over 63 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Bayek) Valentin. MaryAnn was a graduate of Becahi, class of 1954. She worked for the Bethlehem Steel as a Key Punch Operator and also as a Waitress for 29 years. She was a member of the former St. Joseph's Church, Bethlehem and a current member of Incarnation of Our Lord Parish and their Senior group. MaryAnn loved spending time with her family and helping others. She enjoyed going on bus trips, family cruises and vacations, Wildwood, NJ, Las Vegas, playing bingo and going to the casino. MaryAnn also ran many bus trips for Easton Coach and TransBridge.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband John, daughters Deborah Calianno (Vito) of McKinney, TX, Diane Kiefer (Steve) of Hellertown and Donna Sabo (John) of Bethlehem; sister Dorothy Tulio (Daniel) of Bethlehem and her 5 loving grandchildren Stephen, Daniel, Anthony, Nicole and James. MaryAnn was preceded in death by her son Daniel Kospiah.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 417 E. 5th Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the Mass in the church. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Maryann's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Francis Retreat Center for Renewal, 395 Bridle Path Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 13, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
