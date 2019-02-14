MaryAnn Leauber, 85, of Cocoa, FL (formerly of Allentown, PA), passed away on February 8 th ,2019 at Viera Hospital in Melbourne, FL.MaryAnn was born on August 27 th , 1933, to Arthur and Hester Leh in Allentown, PA. Shegraduated from Allentown High School. MaryAnn married the love of her life, Robert Leauber in1954 and together they raised 5 children. She worked at Western Electric and Bell ofPennsylvania until her retirement, when she and Bob moved to Cocoa, FL. She was devotedto her church, Cocoa Presbyterian, where she loved to volunteer and sing in the choir. Herunconditional love and support gave many the foundation to navigate life. MaryAnn cherishedher time spent with her family.Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her Husband Robert; brother Blair Leh; sister JoanSpiegel.She is survived by her children Donald and wife Margarita, Debra and husband Pedro, Nancyand husband Mark, Robert Jr. and wife Debra, Sandra and husband John; beloved sisters ShirleyWasser and husband Tony, Cathy Person and husband Jeff; brother Robert Leh and wife Merle;sister-in-law Betty Leh; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and many nieces andnephews.There will be a Memorial Service on Monday, February 18 th at 10:00am, at Saint Paul's UnitedChurch of Christ - 340 E Hamilton St, Allentown, PA followed by her laying to rest at Hay'sCemetery in Easton, PA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local hospice.For full obituary details see atlanticmortuary.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary