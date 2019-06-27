Maryann M. (Meleta) Fehr, 82, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the widow of Robert Fehr. Born in Coplay, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Piha) Meleta. Maryann worked at DalPezzo steak house, Northampton before going to work at Bethlehem Steel as a computer operator for 24 years before retiring. She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church and Silver Sneakers. She enjoyed traveling but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.



SURVIVORS: Maryann is survived by son, Richard Fehr and wife Judy of Bath; daughter; Jan Cool and husband Russell of Palmerton; grandchildren, Ashley Milkovitz and husband John, Emily and Joseph Fehr; great grandson to be. Maryann is preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Madouse.



SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.



CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Maryann's memory to Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18018.