MaryAnn M. Hughes,66 of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Daniel Hughes who passed in 2018. Born in Quakertown, she was a daughter of the Late William and Verna Bauder. She was an administrator of the Moravian Kings Daughters Home for many years until recently retiring due to illness and was a parishioner of Holy Infancy R. C. Church Bethlehem. She is survived by her son, David Hughes; daughter, Veronica Hughes both of Bethlehem; sisters, Janice Bohning (Dwight) of Freemansburg; Dorothy Bauder of Whitehall; brother, Thomas Bauder (Kelly) of Bethlehem; and nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Bauder.Services: Viewing Wednesday June 12th from 6-8:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 8:00 p.m. in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Interment will be private. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on June 11, 2019