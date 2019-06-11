Home

MaryAnn Mildred Hughes

MaryAnn Mildred Hughes Obituary
MaryAnn M. Hughes,66 of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Daniel Hughes who passed in 2018. Born in Quakertown, she was a daughter of the Late William and Verna Bauder. She was an administrator of the Moravian Kings Daughters Home for many years until recently retiring due to illness and was a parishioner of Holy Infancy R. C. Church Bethlehem. She is survived by her son, David Hughes; daughter, Veronica Hughes both of Bethlehem; sisters, Janice Bohning (Dwight) of Freemansburg; Dorothy Bauder of Whitehall; brother, Thomas Bauder (Kelly) of Bethlehem; and nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Bauder.Services: Viewing Wednesday June 12th from 6-8:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 8:00 p.m. in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Interment will be private. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on June 11, 2019
