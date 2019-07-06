Maryann "Buzz" (Bowe) Rich, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Virginia (Thomas) Bowe. She was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School, class of 1957. She worked for the Dioceses of Scranton and Allentown. Maryann also operated the Holy Infancy Gift Shop in Bethlehem for 10 years. She attended St. Ursula Catholic Church, Fountain Hill.



Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her children Kelly A. Sterner and husband Ronald of Burdett, NY, James T. Rich of Bethlehem, Kathy Hutchinson and husband Chris of Bethlehem, Kristen Rich Ruth and husband Troy of Bethlehem and Kasey Rich Troiani and husband Daniel of Fountain Hill; sisters Virginia Larson and Kathleen Borner both of Bethlehem; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and former husband James "Junie" Rich of Bethlehem.



Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the Mass. Burial will take place at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Maryann's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Little Flower Auxiliary, Carmelite Monastery "St Therese's Valley", 3551 Lanark Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036.