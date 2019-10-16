Home

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Ss. Simon & Jude Church
714 W. Broad St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Ss. Simon & Jude Church
714 W. Broad St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
MaryAnn Schrammel Obituary
MaryAnn Schrammel 74, of Whitehall, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 13, 2019. She was the wife of Louis E. Schrammel and they would have celebrated their 47th anniversary this past Monday. Born in Coaldale, PA., though raised in Landsford, PA., MaryAnn was the daughter of the late Walter and Catherine (Palkendo) Galezniak. After High School, she attended St. Joseph School of Nursing in Reading, PA. For six years MaryAnn worked in the Pediatrics Unit of Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown, where she was a Registered Nurse. She then worked at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem for 25 years as the superintendent. MaryAnn was a faithful member and Eucharistic Minister of Ss. Simon & Jude Church in Bethlehem. She loved decorating her home for all the holidays. Surviving with her husband Louis, is her daughter: AnnLisa wife of Michael Cantatore, of North Brunswick, NJ. Brother: Joseph Galezniak and his wife Barbara, of Allentown. Grandchildren: Astrid & Michael Christopher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11:00AM in her church, 714 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA., 18018. Calling hours will be Friday October 18, 2019 from 6:00-9:00PM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA.,18109. And Saturday from 9:45-10:45AM in the Church. In lieu of Flowers contributions may be made to her Church.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2019
