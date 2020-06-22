Maryann Z. Dorney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maryann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maryann Genevieve Zelasko Dorney, 83, of Suffolk, VA formerly of Coopersburg, PA passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mary H. (Antich) and Benjamin F. Zelasko. She was the loving wife of the late Robert M. Dorney for 52 years.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, William R. Dorney (Barbara) of Emmaus, PA and daughter, Donna Marie Martin of Suffolk, VA, and grandchildren Jacob Dorney, Jocelynn Roskilly, and Amanda Muik. She was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin F. Zelasko, Jr.

A celebration of Maryann's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM, with the family receiving friends immediately prior from 12:00 – 1:00 PM. The service will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 East Broad St, Bethlehem, PA.

Condolences may be shared at www.connellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved