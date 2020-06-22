Maryann Genevieve Zelasko Dorney, 83, of Suffolk, VA formerly of Coopersburg, PA passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mary H. (Antich) and Benjamin F. Zelasko. She was the loving wife of the late Robert M. Dorney for 52 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, William R. Dorney (Barbara) of Emmaus, PA and daughter, Donna Marie Martin of Suffolk, VA, and grandchildren Jacob Dorney, Jocelynn Roskilly, and Amanda Muik. She was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin F. Zelasko, Jr.
A celebration of Maryann's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM, with the family receiving friends immediately prior from 12:00 – 1:00 PM. The service will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 East Broad St, Bethlehem, PA.
Condolences may be shared at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 22, 2020.