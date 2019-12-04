|
|
MaryAnne Borinsky, 80, of Emmaus, died at home on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Her husband, Edward Borinsky died in 2005. Born in Shamokin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Florian and Anna (Dauksha) Salsavage. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus.
Survivors: Son, Edward Borinsky, Jr. and his wife Jennifer; Daughter, Kathleen Borinsky; Sister, Alma Goodman; Grandchildren, Edward, III and Kyle Borinsky, and Samantha L. Charlton; Great-Grandchildren, Jeremy and Konnor.
Services: 10:15 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, followed by 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus.
Contributions: May be made to the church at the above-mentioned address.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019