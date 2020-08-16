1/
Maryanne J. Kuharick
Maryanne J. Kuharik, age 78, of Beverly, passed away April 15, 2020 at Blueberry Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Beverly. Born in Bethlehem, PA she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Anastasia (Ostapchuk) Kuharik.

Maryanne earned her nursing degree from Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown, PA. She attained a Bachelor's of Science in Sociology from Salem State University in Salem, MA. She was a certified registered nurse and anesthetist locally in Boston for 23 years.

Maryanne will be laid to rest with her late siter Patricia Coan and her parents in Holy Savior Cemetery in Bethlehem, PA in a private service. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot Street Beverly. Information, directions and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell - Lee, Moody, Russell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
