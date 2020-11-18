1/1
Maryellen Blass
Maryellen (Thomas) Blass, 73, of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia. She was the devoted wife of Mark Blass, with whom she shared over 49 years of loving marriage. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Sylvia (Glazier) Thomas. Maryellen earned her Bachelors degree in Sociology and Psychology andher Masters degree in Counseling. She was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare, Sweet Home (NY) School District and the Bethlehem Area School District until retiring. She was a member of Congregation Brith Sholom, Bethlehem. Maryellen enjoyed cooking, reading and Miniature Schnauzers.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Mark; son Evan Nelson Blass and her loving sister Jane Spitzer.

SERVICES: Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Other friends and relatives will receive invitations to a concurrent Zoom online service. Maryellen's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

November 17, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sandra Finkle
