Maryellen Howell, 56 of Easton, PA died June 2, 2019 at Gracedale after a diagnosis of Huntington's Disease in 2007. She was a 1980 graduate of Easton HS and marching band member. A graduate of Cedar Crest College, she was Board Certified in Nuclear Medicine Technology and employed by Lehigh Valley Hospital 1984 to 2006. Surviving are: her mother Harriet Borger of Lehighton; her husband of 30 yrs, Robert Howell; daughters: Amanda Howell of Port Orange, FL, Ashley McBride of Scottsdale, AZ; and sister: Jill Kocatulum of Horseheads, NY. Memorial service is 2 PM Saturday with calling period 1 to 2 PM in Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton. Memorials may be made to Huntington's Disease Soc. of Amer., Eastern PA Chap., P.O. Box 1606, Bensalem, PA 19020. Offer online condolences at www.ashtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 6, 2019