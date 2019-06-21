|
|
Maryellen Prior, 85, of Easton, passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at the Easton Home. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Milard and Helen (Sperr) Marshall. She was the wife of the late Joseph Prior. Maryellen enjoyed spending time with her family and going to the shore.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Kevin Prior and wife Christine, daughters, Kathleen Snyder and husband Frank, Susan Whalen and husband Matthew, and Joyce Warn and husband Richard, sister Joan Smith, and 9 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, John Prior, sister, Rose Cone and a brother, Walter Marshall.
A Calling hour will be held from 11am-12noon on Monday June 24, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a Celebration of Maryellen's life at 12 noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Easton Home 1022 Northampton St. Easton, PA 18042. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on June 21, 2019