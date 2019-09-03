Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
MaryJane E. Plarr

MaryJane E. Plarr Obituary
MaryJane E. Plarr, 84, of Macungie, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Ronald B. Plarr. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Walter R. Walck, Sr. and Lillian M. (Morris) Walck Steiner. Before retiring in 1997, she worked at HCSC Laundry for 16 years and prior at the Emmaus High School cafeteria. She was a member of Solomon's U.C.C., Macungie, where she was on church council and active with their special events committee. She will be remembered for her love of her family and home.

Survivors: sons Kenneth B. and his wife Karen of Macungie, Barry A. and his wife Rosemary of Emmaus; brothers Frederick G. of Salisbury Twp., Edwin C. of Macungie; sister Elsie Spiro of Emmaus; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Walter R. Jr. and Stanford L.

Services: 10:30 AM, Thursday, September 5 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM. Burial at Grandview Cemetery.

Contributions can be made in her memory to Solomon's U.C.C., 82 S. Church St., Macungie, PA 18062
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 3, 2019
