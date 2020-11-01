Marylee A. Hanlon, 77, of Somonauk IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday October 29, 2020. She was born January 6, 1943 in Washington DC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Thomas R. Hanlon, in 2013. She is survived by her three sons: Kevin (Eve), Scott (Beth), and Chris (Maria), and ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place in the coming months where she will be laid to rest in Bethlehem Pennsylvania alongside her husband and other family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Golden Corner Food Pantry in Seneca, South Carolina.



