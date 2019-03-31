Marylou McElroy, age 85, wife of Joseph R. McElroy of Kings Highway S Zionsville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019 as she passed peacefully by the grace of God and with her family by her side in Lakeland Florida. Marylou was born in Emmaus to the late Lloyd B. and Florence (Reinhard) Wendling.She worked at Air Products and Hospice and started a ministry for the care of elderly, now known as Women of Grace Referral Minisitry. She was a member of Salem Bible Church, Macungie where she touched so many lives. Surviving besides her husband are two daughters, Elizabeth who resides in Lakeland Florida and Rebecca McIldoon of Zionsville. Sister, Fern Titus of Northampton and a brother Paul Wendling of Zionsville. Marylou was preceded in death by her sister Faye Carwell. She has 4 Grandchildren and 4 Greatgrandchildren. Please join us at Salem Bible Church Macungie for her Celebration of Life Memorial Service, May 4th, calling hours 2:00 -3:00 and also after the service. Memorial service will begin promptly at 3:00. Fellowship Reception following. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary