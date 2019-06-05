|
Maryrose I. Dorward, 71, of Macungie, formerly of Neffs, passed away Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Clifford N. Dorward, who passed in 2011. Born on December 7th, 1947, in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Spisszak. Maryrose was a graduate of the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing, and was employed by Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus as an RN and PCC. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield; involved with music ministry for many years and an avid equestrian.She is survived by sons: Trevor Miller (spouse Jennifer), Jim Hartman (spouse Rita), & John Hartman; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, and brother: Edward Spisszak.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, June 10th at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Dr, Orefield PA 18069. No calling hours. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019