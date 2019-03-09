Maryrose Kuebler, 82, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in her son's home, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late David L. Kuebler, who died this past November. Born in North Coplay, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Regina (Kramer) Rieker. Maryrose was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. She was employed by the Allentown School District as a para-professional for 26 years, until retiring in 2001. Her passion and warmth as a para-professional would resurface decades later when a former student would spy her in public and give her a big hug and thank you. Maryrose was also a member of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Allentown. She had a great faith and love for God. Maryrose had a love for nature, feeding the birds and growing beautiful flowers. She loved to bake, especially pies. Most of all, Maryrose enjoyed being with her family and celebrating all life's events together. Survivors: Sons, Dennis J. Kuebler and his wife Kathy of Laurys Station and Mark D. Kuebler and his wife Linda of East Patchogue, NY; 4 grandchildren, Julianne, Jeffrey, Stephanie and Celine; 2 great-grandsons, Carter and Mason; brothers, Joseph Rieker and his wife Rosemarie of Catasauqua, Richard Rieker of Catasauqua, Ronald Rieker and his wife Anita of North Coplay and Michael Rieker and his wife Suanne of Center Valley. Maryrose was preceded in death by her daughter Laura Lee Kuebler. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 920 S. 2nd Street, Allentown, PA. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9 AM until the time of the service, all in the church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Catasauqua. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to , PO Box 1952, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1952. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary