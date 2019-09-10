|
|
Mason Edward Ludwig, 7, of North Huntingdon, PA died peacefully in his sleep Saturday September 7, 2019. Mason is survived by his loving parents Anya (Painter and Brian and the best older sister in the world, Karina. Friends will be received 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Ott Funeral Home Inc. 805 Pennsylvania Avenue Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Entombment will follow in the St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. For complete obituary information and to send on line condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019