Mathilda M. "Tillie" Grim, born 9/3/24, died on 5/3/20. Tillie was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years (Richard J.). Tillie retired from Western Electric after over 25 years of service. She and her husband were water safety instructors for the American Red Cross for many years. She recently was a resident of Cedarbrook Senior Care in Allentown. Tillie enjoyed golf, skiing, knitting, bowling and spending time with her family and friends from all of her activities.
Tillie is survived by a son Bob and his wife Judy in Macungie, 2 grandchildren, Tyler in Phoenix and Kyle in Allentown, sister, Josephine in Tennessee, brother, Stephen in Bethlehem, as well as nieces and nephews, Linda and her husband Bruce in Tennessee, Butch and his wife Brenda in North Carolina, Roberta and her husband Michael in New Tripoli and William in Bethlehem.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com
Please provide any contributions in her name to Nativity Lutheran Church 4004 W. Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.