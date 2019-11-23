|
Matilda F. "Dolly" Zweifel, 94 of Bath, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in her home. Born on September 23, 1925 in West Bangor, PA a daughter of the late Pasquale and Philomena (Malpedo) Abruzzese. Matilda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Zweifel, Sr., her granddaughter, Amber Zweifel, a sister and 7 brothers. She was employed as a seamstress for numerous companies and worked as a beautician for many years. She was a member of St. John's UCC Howertown. Dolly was a devoted woman with a loving and kind spirit. There was nothing more important to her in this world than her family.
Survivors: Matilda is survived by her children, Robert E. Zweifel, Jr. and wife Christine, Carla Golomb and husband Joe, Vernon Zweifel II and wife Lisa; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Angeline "Honey" Meyers, Margaret Mitchell and several nieces and nephews.
Services: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26th at 10:00 a.m. in St. John's UCC Howertown, 22 Atlas Rd., Northampton. Family and friends are invited to attend a calling hour from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the church. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
Memorials: Contributions may be made to the St. John UCC Memorial Fund in loving memory of Matilda.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019