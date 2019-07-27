|
Matilda "Tillie" DiDonato, 95, of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019 at County Meadows in Bethlehem. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late John and Margaret ( Mitman) Roseman. Tillie was a kind, loving and generous person. She loved her family, especially all her many nieces and nephews. She was also very intelligent, and used her intelligence to attain the highest achievement at her job. She worked for the Bethlehem Steel for many years in a supervisory capacity, and gained the respect and admiration of anyone who knew her.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Lucille Majewski, and Irene Bringenberg, brother, Robert Roseman, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Bernandine Tarola, Helen Browne, and Margaret Roseman, and brothers, Joseph Roseman, John Roseman, and Rudolph Roseman.
A viewing will be held from 10-11am Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11am at the church. Burial will be held at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019