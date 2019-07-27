Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord Parish
617 Pierce St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord Parish
617 Pierce St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matilda DiDonato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matilda H. DiDonato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matilda H. DiDonato Obituary
Matilda "Tillie" DiDonato, 95, of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019 at County Meadows in Bethlehem. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late John and Margaret ( Mitman) Roseman. Tillie was a kind, loving and generous person. She loved her family, especially all her many nieces and nephews. She was also very intelligent, and used her intelligence to attain the highest achievement at her job. She worked for the Bethlehem Steel for many years in a supervisory capacity, and gained the respect and admiration of anyone who knew her.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Lucille Majewski, and Irene Bringenberg, brother, Robert Roseman, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Bernandine Tarola, Helen Browne, and Margaret Roseman, and brothers, Joseph Roseman, John Roseman, and Rudolph Roseman.

A viewing will be held from 10-11am Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11am at the church. Burial will be held at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now