Matthew A. Maitski, 64, of Walnutport, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Riverstone Manor. Born June 14, 1955 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary (Myster) Maitski. Matthew was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Northampton. He loved music and spending time with his family. He had a great memory and always knew his loved one's birthdates. Survivors: siblings, Michael and his wife, Sharon, Jane Maitski Geiger and her husband, Bill, Tim and his wife, Lori, Margie Maitski and her husband, Michael Sylvester, and Fred; as well as several nieces and nephews. Matthew was predeceased by his sister, Christine. Services: Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7th at 10:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may gather Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Riverstone Manor LLC, 1 Main St., PO Box 333, Walnutport, PA 18088 in loving memory of Matthew.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2019