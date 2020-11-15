1/1
Matthew D. Oswald
1981 - 2020
Matthew D. Oswald, 39, of Charleston, SC passed away suddenly on Friday, October 30,2020. He was born July 8, 1981 in Allentown, PA. He was the son of Terese Oswald and the late Dean Oswald. He was the husband of Annette (Painter) Oswald for 16 years. While most of his career was in sales, he was employed with Food Lion as Produce Manager and a Brewery Cook for Florie's Neighborhood Dining Group where he was exploring his passion for cooking. Matt loved sports, especially baseball. He played baseball with the Upper Milford Little League for many years and was an integral part of teaching his son's the game and loved watching them play. He loved his children dearly.

Survivors: Annette of Summerville, SC; Mother Terese Oswald and Stepfather Jeffrey Snyder of Germansville, PA; Sons Zackary D. Oswald, Noah M. Oswald and Logan A. Oswald, Daughter Lillian G. Oswald all of Summerville, SC; Sister Christa Kerrigan and John of Ladson, SC; Brother Jeffrey "He was a big brother to me," Catasauqua, PA; Stepsisters, Melissa Kratzer of Bishopville, MD and Amanda Snyder of Northampton, PA; Grandmothers Emma Price and Jean Oswald of Allentown, PA. Matt was preceded in death by his father Dean F. Oswald and grandfathers, Ernest V. Oswald and Lloyd N. Price.

A Celebration of Life was held on November 4, 2020 at Knightsville Methodist Church, Summerville, SC. Mark Madgwick said it best in his eulogy "He was always the first parent to throw the ball and run around after the kids. I think mainly because he was usually the biggest kid there."

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Matt to Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483 and a Gofundme fundraiser for Matt by Brannon Florie on Facebook.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
