January 26, 1977 – June 30, 2020



Beloved Son, Brother, Brother-in-Law, Uncle and Friend passed away on June 30th, 2020. Matt was born in Allentown on January 26, 1977. He graduated from Emmaus High School in 1995 and earned his Bachelor's Degree at Millersville University in 1999.



Most recently, Matt resided in West Chester and was employed as Digital Marketing Director at Navient, located in Wilmington Delaware.



Matt was passionate about sports. He loved to golf and never gave up the chance to attend an Eagles game. He will be remembered as a quick-witted, funny, kind and gentle Soul. Matt is survived by his Father, Robert Schuler; Brother and Sister-in-Law, Jeffrey and Lauren Schuler; Brother Michael and Nieces, McKenzie, Morgan and Macie Schuler. We miss him dearly and take comfort that he is smiling down on us, along with his Mother, Susan Schuler and Sister, Michelle Schuler.



Services to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to please take time to let your loved ones how much they mean to you.



Rest in Peace, Matt.



