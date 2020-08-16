Matthew Ziegenfus, 46 of Whitehall, PA. died on Thursday, August 13, 2020, as the result of an ATV accident in Whitehall Township, PA. Born May 8, 1974 in Lehighton, PA, he was the son of the late Harold and Sandra (Freeby) Ziegenfus. He was the husband of Lisa Keeney - Ziegenfus, together they shared 5 years of marriage last October 18, 2019.
Matthew worked along side his wife Lisa in the family business, Atlas Machining & Welding, Inc. in Northampton. Matthew was a kid at heart who enjoyed riding his ATV, running his remote control vehicles, and being in the great outdoors. He was deeply committed to his family always putting them first, which made his greatest love, spending time with his wife and daughters.
Surviving along with his wife Lisa are; daughters, Hailee M. Ziegenfus of Lehighton, PA and Alexis M. Ziegenfus of Whitehall, PA, brothers, Greg Ziegenfus and wife Linda of Lehighton, PA and Kelly Ziegenfus and wife Kimberly of Jim Thorpe, PA, sisters, Deborah Bauer and husband Jerry Barnhart of Fenelton, PA and Susan West of Coaldale, PA.
The family will receive friends and family from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. Follow by a private funeral service for the family. The Rev. Patrick Lamb will officiate. Private interment will take place in Egypt Cemetery. The public is asked to continue to observe social distancing requirements and facial coverings while attending.
Contributions may be made in his memory to peaceable Kingdom c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com