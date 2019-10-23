Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Matthew Fodor
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Northampton Liederkranz
402 E. 9 th St.
Northampton, PA
Matthew E. Fodor


1968 - 2019
Matthew E. Fodor, 51, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg surrounded by his loving family. Matthew and his wife, Jennifer (Doll), celebrated 4 years of marriage on September 19th. Born February 6, 1968 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Edward S. and Rita A. (Pruzinsky) Fodor. Matthew worked as a network engineer at Lafayette College. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. Matthew was an avid Eagles fan…GO BIRDS! He loved cooking and spending time with his family and beloved dogs. Matthew was a member and secretary of the Northampton Liederkranz. He enjoyed taking trips to the beach. In addition to his wife, Matthew is survived by sons, Zachary, Dylan, Trent and Johnny; brother, Peter and his wife, Suzann; sister, Tania Jenkins and her husband, Fred; a niece and 4 nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins. Services: A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 12:00 p.m. in Northampton Liederkranz, 402 E. 9th St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday night from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to an educational fund for Matthew's sons in loving memory.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019
