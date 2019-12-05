|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew E. Hare announces his passing from a sudden illness on Saturday November 30, 2019 at the age of 45. Matt enjoyed playing basketball, watching football, and listening to music. But he loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He was generous and had a passion for helping others in need. Matt will be lovingly remembered by his Father Edward and wife Carol Hare, Mother Ruth (Ludlow) Hare, Sister Kimberly Wellington, Nieces Brooke and Gillian and Nephew Connor. Matt will also be forever remembered by his extended family and friends who loved him. A private service will be held.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2019