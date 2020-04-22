Matthew E. Strohl
Matthew E. Strohl 33, of Coplay passed away on Monday April 20, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem. Born in Allentown Matthew was a son of Suzanne M. (Kleppinger) Strohl of Coplay, and the late Edward Strohl. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Matthew's memory to the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 5th St. North Catasauqua, Pa. 18032.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Words just cant say enough. Know that I morn with you and pray for your strength through this painful loss. Rest In Peace Matt
Michelle Arndt
Friend
