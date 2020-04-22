Matthew E. Strohl 33, of Coplay passed away on Monday April 20, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem. Born in Allentown Matthew was a son of Suzanne M. (Kleppinger) Strohl of Coplay, and the late Edward Strohl. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Matthew's memory to the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 5th St. North Catasauqua, Pa. 18032.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.