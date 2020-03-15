|
|
Matthew J. Gettings, 51, lifelong resident of Bethlehem, beloved son, brother, father and friend, passed away on January 27, 2020. Matt ("Matty G") attended St. Anne's Grade School and Freedom High School.
Shortly after graduation, Matt went to Alaska to work on a fishing boat "for the summer." Instead, he developed a love for the Bering Sea and working as a fisherman and continued doing so for over ten years. Matt was an outgoing person and had many friends from school, golf, the Tally Ho, OBT, and Celtic Fest. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, playing golf, going to concerts, riding his Harley and was an ardent fan of both Notre Dame and Oakland Raiders football. Matt will be missed by many, including his loyal dog, George.
He is survived by his daughter, Gabrielle Bausch of Lower Macungie PA, siblings Thomas (Lake Forest IL), Elizabeth (Houston TX), Peter (Chicago IL) and Colleen Gettings (Chicago IL). Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Patricia Gettings of Bethlehem.
Visitation will be held at Herron Funeral Home, 458 Center St., Bethlehem on Friday March 20, 2020 from 6pm -8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington Avenue, Bethlehem on March 21, 2020 at 11am, followed by burial at Holy Saviour Cemetery. For enhanced obituary go to www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any donation be made to Mureille's Place, a senior dog sanctuary, 533 Creek Road, Wapwallopen, PA 18660.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2020