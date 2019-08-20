|
|
Matthew Joseph Groncki, 32, of Berks County, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born in Christianburg, Virginia, he was the son of David Joseph Groncki and Victoria (Rothwell) Beltzner. A graduate of Holy Name High School, Reading, he was employed at Wind Creek Casino and was an avid gamer.
Survivors: parents; siblings, Rachel Marie and Erica Lynn Groncki and Thompson Wade Beltzner.
Services: 3 PM Friday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. Visitation will be from 1 PM until service time. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: to .
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2019