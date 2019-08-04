|
Matthew J. McTish, 90, of Allentown, died August 3, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Alvira E. "Betty" (Shipley) McTish. Born in Johnstown, he was the son of the late Matthew J. and Susan (Singel) McTish. He was a 1955 graduate of The University of Pittsburgh. He honorably served his country in the Army Security Agency during the Korean Conflict. He was a Professional Civil Engineer for McTish, Kunkel, and Associates, retiring in 1994. Matthew was a member and Past President of Lehigh Valley Chapter of the PA Society of Professional Engineers, Past National President of the American Society of Highway Engineers, Fellow, American Society of Civil Engineers, and member of American Legion Post 460, Beaverdale, PA. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Matthew is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty; sons, Matthew P. McTish and wife Lorraine, David J. McTish and wife Carolyn, and Daniel J. McTish and wife Sally; grandchildren, Ryan, Adam, Emily, Erika, Patrick, and Justin; 2 great granddaughters. He was predeceased by a brother, James McTish and a sister, Carolyn Corrigan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thurs., Aug. 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Beaverdale, PA. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beaverdale Public Library, 506 Jefferson Ave., Beaverdale, PA 15921 or to Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley, 4240 Fritch Dr., Bethlehem, PA 18020.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019